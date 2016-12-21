Kirk Cousins' interception leaves Was...

Kirk Cousins' interception leaves Washington out as NFL play-off field is set

9 hrs ago Read more: This Is Lancashire

Kirk Cousins threw a late interception as the Washington Redskins blew their chance at a play-off place with a 19-10 home loss to the New York Giants on the final day of the NFL's regular season. Facing a team with nothing to play for, the Redskins were their own worst enemy in a listless performance.

