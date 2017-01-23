Kevin Pietersen's Big Bash League series ends with send-off from Darren Lehmann
Kevin Pietersen's Big Bash League campaign has ended with semi-final defeat, a hamstring injury - and a send-off from Darren Lehmann. Australia coach Lehmann wasted no time with a withering assessment of Pietersen's performance over the past month, advising Melbourne Stars to 'move him on' after they lost to Perth Scorchers by seven wickets at the WACA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Surreycomet.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patriots fan charged with pulling alarm at Stee...
|1 hr
|Dr Wu
|3
|Oakville's Diana Matheson traded from Washingto...
|3 hr
|GTA
|1
|Police: Armed store clerk fired shot at would-b...
|3 hr
|Tanked Johnson
|1
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|7 hr
|Cath League of Du...
|4
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|9 hr
|EggRollPhartz
|166
|Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in...
|16 hr
|CCCC
|1
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|20 hr
|Trisha
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC