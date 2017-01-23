Kevin Pietersen's Big Bash League ser...

Kevin Pietersen's Big Bash League series ends with send-off from Darren Lehmann

7 hrs ago Read more: Surreycomet.co.uk

Kevin Pietersen's Big Bash League campaign has ended with semi-final defeat, a hamstring injury - and a send-off from Darren Lehmann. Australia coach Lehmann wasted no time with a withering assessment of Pietersen's performance over the past month, advising Melbourne Stars to 'move him on' after they lost to Perth Scorchers by seven wickets at the WACA.

