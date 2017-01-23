Keri-anne Payne has announced her retirement from swimming
The 29-year-old won world gold in 2011 and 2013, but top spot on the Olympics podium proved elusive in London and Rio. She said: "The sport of swimming has given me life-defining experiences, helped me find joy in taking on incredible challenges and created friendships that have enriched my life.
