Kelly Smith dreaming of England management role after retiring from playing
Kelly Smith has admitted it would be a dream to one day manage the Lionesses after England Women's record goalscorer hung up her boots. The Arsenal Ladies striker has retired at the age of 38 after a career which saw her score 46 goals in 117 appearances for her country.
