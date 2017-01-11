Kelly Smith dreaming of England manag...

Kelly Smith dreaming of England management role after retiring from playing

10 hrs ago Read more: Ledbury Reporter

Kelly Smith has admitted it would be a dream to one day manage the Lionesses after England Women's record goalscorer hung up her boots. The Arsenal Ladies striker has retired at the age of 38 after a career which saw her score 46 goals in 117 appearances for her country.

