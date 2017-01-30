Keaton Jennings will lead Durham in the One-Day Cup
England opener Keaton Jennings has been named as Durham's Royal London One-Day Cup captain for the 2017 season. The 24-year-old, who made a century on his Test debut against India late last year, led the team in the absence of the injured Paul Collingwood last season but has now taken on the role on a permanent basis.
