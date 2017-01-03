Jurgen Klopp: Players do not need me to get them up for FA Cup games
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not believe his side will need any motivation for an FA Cup tie at home to Plymouth. Liverpool may be in the midst of a genuine title challenge but manager Jurgen Klopp insists the players will not need a rocket to get them going for the FA Cup.
