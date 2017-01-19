Julio Jones says sprained toe won't keep him out vs. Packers
Falcons All-Pro receiver Julio Jones says a sprained toe won't keep him from playing in Sunday's NFC championship game against Green Bay. Jones said he felt a "snag" in last week's win over Seattle and decided not to play the fourth quarter with Atlanta holding a big lead.
