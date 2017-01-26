Jose Baxter to rejoin Everton when drugs ban ends in the summer
Jose Baxter is set for a surprise return to Everton after being offered a 12-month contract when his drugs ban ends in the summer. The 24-year-old, who came through the youth system at Goodison Park, is currently serving a 12-month suspension after traces of cocaine were found in a routine test following a night out in February last year - the second test he had failed.
