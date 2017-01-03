John Stones thrilled to get off the mark for Manchester City
John Stones revelled in Manchester City's performance at both ends of the pitch after the 5-0 FA Cup demolition of West Ham. The England defender grabbed his first City goal with a late header to add to Yaya Toure's penalty, a Havard Nordtveit own-goal and strikes from David Silva and Sergio Aguero "I should have scored a few in previous games and it's nice to get one in a special cup.
