John Sheridan paid for his foul-mouthed rant at Notts County and is now managing Oldham
New Notts County owner Alan Hardy has revealed that manager John Sheridan was sacked for gross misconduct following his expletive-laden rant at match officials. Last week, a Football Association document was made public for the first time detailing the foul and abusive comments made by Sheridan towards referee Eddie Ilderton and fourth official Matthew Donohue during a 2-0 defeat to Wycombe on December 10. The report revealed details of Sheridan saying to Donohue ''You're a f****** c***.
