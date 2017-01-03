John Obi Mikel becomes latest player ...

John Obi Mikel becomes latest player to move to Chinese Super League

7 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

John Obi Mikel has become the latest Chelsea player to head to the Chinese Super League after announcing he is joining Tianjin TEDA. After Oscar recently departed Stamford Bridge to sign for Shanghai SIPG, Mikel revealed on Twitter he was heading in the same direction following a 10-year stay at Chelsea.

