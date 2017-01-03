Johanna Konta was a first-round winner in Sydney.
Johanna Konta eased into the second round of the Apia International Sydney with a straight sets win over lucky loser Arina Rodionova. The British number one, fresh from making the semi-final of the Shenzhen Open in China last week, got past the Australian 6-3 6-4 in sweltering conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Enfield Independent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Multiple Dead In Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shootin...
|33 min
|Spotted Girl
|12
|anyone know where or how Rodney Rice's mom has ...
|8 hr
|justasking2017
|1
|Former Fugitive Accused In Nursing Home Assault...
|13 hr
|Knock off purse s...
|5
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|18 hr
|Zarrin
|148
|Raiders vs. Texans playoff preview
|19 hr
|RAIDER MISTERIO OG
|10
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|22 hr
|Parden Pard
|1
|Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite
|Sun
|Go Blue Forever
|71
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC