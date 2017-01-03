Johanna Konta was a first-round winne...

Johanna Konta was a first-round winner in Sydney.

Johanna Konta eased into the second round of the Apia International Sydney with a straight sets win over lucky loser Arina Rodionova. The British number one, fresh from making the semi-final of the Shenzhen Open in China last week, got past the Australian 6-3 6-4 in sweltering conditions.

Chicago, IL

