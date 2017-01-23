Johanna Konta through to face Serena ...

Johanna Konta through to face Serena Williams in Australian Open quarter-finals

Britain's Johanna Konta earned an Australian Open showdown with Serena Williams by easing past Russian Ekaterina Makarova to reach the quarter-finals. Konta needed three sets to overcome Makarova here last year but this was far more straight-forward as the British number one sailed through 6-1 6-4 in 69 minutes.

