Johanna Konta shows her class in win over Naomi Osaka at Australian Open
Johanna Konta underlined her status as a genuine contender for the Australian Open title by thrashing Japan's Naomi Osaka to reach the third round. Osaka is widely considered a future star of the women's game but the 19-year-old was handed a lesson in ruthless efficiency on Rod Laver Arena as Konta stormed to a 6-4 6-2 victory.
