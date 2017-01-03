Johanna Konta moved to within one mat...

Johanna Konta moved to within one match of the Shenzhen Open final.

Konta, seeded third in China, has hit the ground running in 2017 and got past her Czech opponent 6-4 6-7 6-3 with a solid performance. She will meet either Nina Stojanovic or Katerina Siniakova in the last four and with second seed Simona Halep already dumped out, the British number one will have eyes on a third tour final and a likely meeting with Agnieszka Radwanska.

