Johanna Konta makes winning start in Shenzhen
Johanna Konta dropped just two games in her opening match of the new season to progress in the Shenzhen Open in China. Konta had finished the 2016 campaign inside the world's top 10 and she picked up where she left off with a comfortable 6-2 6-0 first-round victory over Turkey's Cagla Buyukakcay in under an hour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Oxfordshire.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|2 hr
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|Trojan
|32,697
|Vikings' Linebacker Chad Greenway Expected To A...
|6 hr
|The Wheeze of Trump
|2
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|8 hr
|Orange God
|12
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|10 hr
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|10 hr
|buck off turkey
|1
|Ohio.com - Neighbor fights court order to move (Nov '07)
|11 hr
|shocked neighbor
|317
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC