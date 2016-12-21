Johanna Konta makes winning start in ...

Johanna Konta makes winning start in Shenzhen

Johanna Konta dropped just two games in her opening match of the new season to progress in the Shenzhen Open in China. Konta had finished the 2016 campaign inside the world's top 10 and she picked up where she left off with a comfortable 6-2 6-0 first-round victory over Turkey's Cagla Buyukakcay in under an hour.

Chicago, IL

