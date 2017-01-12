Johanna Konta beats Agnieszka Radwanska to win second WTA Tour title in Sydney
Johanna Konta defeated Agnieszka Radwanska to win the second WTA Tour title of her career at the Apia International in Sydney. Already a dark horse for the Australian Open title, Konta will now head to Melbourne as a genuine contender to win her first grand slam title.
