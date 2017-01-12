Johanna Konta beats Agnieszka Radwans...

Johanna Konta beats Agnieszka Radwanska to win second WTA Tour title in Sydney

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Ealing Times

Johanna Konta defeated Agnieszka Radwanska to win the second WTA Tour title of her career at the Apia International in Sydney. Already a dark horse for the Australian Open title, Konta will now head to Melbourne as a genuine contender to win her first grand slam title.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ealing Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Browns 49 mins ago 10:55 p.m.Let the quarterbac... 41 min Drunk Bernie Kosar 2
News Welcome to Lancashire - dogging capital of the UK 1 hr Parden Pard 2
Bruce Lee: trip to Oakland 1 hr andrewsmith85 1
News Charter Oak takes charge (Dec '08) 15 hr Wiseguy 26
News Vikings DE Danielle Hunter one of the 'Top 25 u... 16 hr Purple Faithful 4
News Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite 17 hr Go Blue Forever 73
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 21 hr Chosen Traveler 32,710
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,425 • Total comments across all topics: 277,866,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC