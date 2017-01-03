Johanna Konta battled into the semi-f...

Johanna Konta battled into the semi-finals of the Apia International in Sydney

Johanna Konta held off a spirited second set comeback from Daria Kasatkina to book her spot in the semi-finals of the Apia International in Sydney. At a set and a break up, the British number one, seeded sixth here, appeared to be coasting towards a last four place but her Russian opponent broke back immediately and then again to establish a 4-2 lead.

