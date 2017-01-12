Joel Ward gets goal, assist to lead Sharks past Jets 5-2
" Joel Ward scored a short-handed goal and took a hard hit to assist on Timo Meier's goal, helping the San Jose Sharks beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Monday for just their third win in eight games. Brent Burns and Chris Tierney also scored and Joe Thornton had an empty-netter as the Sharks bounced back nicely from a 4-0 home loss to St. Louis on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen football star shot by alleged gang members (Mar '08)
|30 min
|Cobra
|158
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|1 hr
|COOLER
|156
|The Latest: Strange penalty stalls Cowboys and ...
|6 hr
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|10
|Mike Zunino's New Plate Approach
|7 hr
|johnnyj
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|Trojan
|32,711
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|16 hr
|gofaster72
|1
|Rockwood woman, 28, charged with raping 13-year... (Mar '12)
|23 hr
|April
|61
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC