Joe Root's India departure set to be ...

Joe Root's India departure set to be delayed

11 hrs ago

England batsman Joe Root is expected to delay his departure for the one-day series in India ahead of the birth of his first child England anticipate Joe Root's arrival in India for the one-day series could be delayed as the batsman remains at home for the birth of his first child. The England squad are scheduled to head back to India later this week, with two warm-up fixtures planned before the first one-day international in Pune on January 15. Root, though, is expected to stay in England as his partner Carrie enters the final stages of her pregnancy rather than fly out with the rest of the party.

Chicago, IL

