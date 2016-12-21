Joe Root's India departure set to be delayed
England batsman Joe Root is expected to delay his departure for the one-day series in India ahead of the birth of his first child England anticipate Joe Root's arrival in India for the one-day series could be delayed as the batsman remains at home for the birth of his first child. The England squad are scheduled to head back to India later this week, with two warm-up fixtures planned before the first one-day international in Pune on January 15. Root, though, is expected to stay in England as his partner Carrie enters the final stages of her pregnancy rather than fly out with the rest of the party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Knutsford Guardian.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panthers lead, in game highlighted by weird noise
|1 hr
|Abrahammock Regions
|1
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|8 hr
|Orange God
|10
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|Trojan
|32,692
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|10 hr
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|7
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|19 hr
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Sat
|Knock off purse s...
|6
|Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra...
|Sat
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC