Joe Root set to link up with England ahead of first ODI

Joe Root is due to be available for the start of England's one-day international series against India after the birth of his son. The batsman, who is ranked third in the world, delayed his departure to be with his partner Carrie for the arrival of their first child but will not be taking an extended paternity period following the safe arrival on Saturday.

