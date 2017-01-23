Joe Root sat out the final ODI in Kol...

Joe Root sat out the final ODI in Kolkata with a minor complaint but is ready to return at Kanpur

England may be moving on from 50-over cricket to Twenty20 in Kanpur but captain Eoin Morgan still has his eyes on the prize that is the Champions Trophy. The primary focus of the national side for the first half of the year is coming out victorious on home soil when the world's top eight one-day international sides do battle in June.

