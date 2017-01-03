Jan Vertonghen targets more wins agai...

Jan Vertonghen targets more wins against top six in Tottenham title challenge

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Jan Vertonghen insists Tottenham's triumph over Chelsea cannot be a one-off if they want to win the Premier League title. Dele Alli's double sealed a superb 2-0 victory for Spurs at White Hart Lane, moving them up to third in the table, while ending Chelsea's hopes of a record-breaking 14th consecutive win.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Aston Villa loanee Sam Johnstone is yet to ... 3 hr IBU SOPIAN 1
women football uk 3 hr IBU SOPIAN 6
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 3 hr IBU SOPIAN 32,705
News Condoleezza Rice to attend Brut Sun Bowl game (Dec '09) Wed Cbr48 64
News NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave Wed MrTinkertrain24 1
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... Wed LARRY KNAPP 1
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) Tue hichkas62 146
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,706 • Total comments across all topics: 277,634,915

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC