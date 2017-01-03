Jan Vertonghen targets more wins against top six in Tottenham title challenge
Jan Vertonghen insists Tottenham's triumph over Chelsea cannot be a one-off if they want to win the Premier League title. Dele Alli's double sealed a superb 2-0 victory for Spurs at White Hart Lane, moving them up to third in the table, while ending Chelsea's hopes of a record-breaking 14th consecutive win.
