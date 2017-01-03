James DeGale hoping to defeat Badou J...

James DeGale hoping to defeat Badou Jack and secure triumphant homecoming

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Swindon Advertiser

James DeGale has his heart set on a triumphant homecoming fight if he is able to overcome Badou Jack in their world super-middleweight title unification contest at the Barclays Center in New York next weekend. DeGale's last four bouts have been outside the United Kingdom, the first of which saw him claim the vacant IBF title following an impressive unanimous decision victory over Andre Dirrell in Boston in May 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
women football uk 1 min Nicola 1
News Condoleezza Rice to attend Brut Sun Bowl game (Dec '09) 10 hr Cbr48 64
News NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave 10 hr MrTinkertrain24 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 14 hr Trojans Mom 32,703
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... 16 hr LARRY KNAPP 1
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) Tue hichkas62 146
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Tue ManatheDada 1
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,446 • Total comments across all topics: 277,617,651

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC