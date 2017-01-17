Jack Rodwell has damaged the medial ligament in his knee

Midfielder Jack Rodwell has joined Sunderland's growing absentee list to leave the most depleted squad in the Premier League stretched even further. The 25-year-old suffered a medial ligament injury in his knee during the loss to Stoke at the weekend, when he made his 35th top-flight start for the Black Cats - none of which have resulted in a victory for his team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chardandilminsternews.co.uk.