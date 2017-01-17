Jack Rodwell has damaged the medial l...

Jack Rodwell has damaged the medial ligament in his knee

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Chardandilminsternews.co.uk

Midfielder Jack Rodwell has joined Sunderland's growing absentee list to leave the most depleted squad in the Premier League stretched even further. The 25-year-old suffered a medial ligament injury in his knee during the loss to Stoke at the weekend, when he made his 35th top-flight start for the Black Cats - none of which have resulted in a victory for his team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chardandilminsternews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rockwood woman, 28, charged with raping 13-year... (Mar '12) 5 hr Lady vols 62
News Supermodel Adriana Lima attends Patriots game t... 6 hr Gisele Buncheeks 2
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 15 hr sfdgdf 157
News Principal's turnaround pays off (Nov '07) 15 hr Late to the party 26
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Tue Trojan 32,714
News Texans left with QB questions after divisional ... Tue Laughing Bear Fan 1
News The Latest: Strange penalty stalls Cowboys and ... Tue GoodPhartz 13
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,389 • Total comments across all topics: 278,035,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC