Isaiah Thomas scores 41 for Celtics in 113-109 win over Pistons
After mixing and matching to get Isaiah Thomas better looks, the Boston Celtics just set their All-Star point guard loose. Thomas came through again, scoring 24 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter as the Celtics held off the Detroit Pistons 113-109 on Monday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|National Signing Day 2017: What To Watch For On...
|26 min
|Ali
|2
|Super Bowl at the Open Door Mission (Feb '08)
|3 hr
|ginger
|14
|NFL legends star in Super Bowl spot (Jan '15)
|3 hr
|SuperPharts
|5
|Rockwood woman, 28, charged with raping 13-year... (Mar '12)
|3 hr
|TakenPharts
|66
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|3 hr
|TravelPharts
|170
|Trump's Dark, Weird, Inaugural Campaign Speech
|16 hr
|SayPharts
|94
|Eel swims into man's penis (Dec '11)
|19 hr
|Phartly Swimming
|13
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC