Isaiah Thomas scores 41 for Celtics in 113-109 win over Pistons

After mixing and matching to get Isaiah Thomas better looks, the Boston Celtics just set their All-Star point guard loose. Thomas came through again, scoring 24 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter as the Celtics held off the Detroit Pistons 113-109 on Monday night.

