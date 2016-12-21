Hull will be without Ahmed Elmohamady...

Hull will be without Ahmed Elmohamady during the African Nations Cup

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: York Press

Hull have been given a boost before Monday's Premier League trip to West Brom after Egypt agreed to let Ahmed Elmohamady turn up late for African Nations Cup duty. Egypt's foreign-based players were ordered to arrive at their training camp on Tuesday in preparation for the tournament, which starts on January 14 in Gabon, but midfielder Elmohamady has been allowed to arrive late in order to play at The Hawthorns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will not allow a... 2 min Nguyet 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 19 min Trojan 32,694
News Clemson vs Ohio State: NFL Draft Prospects to W... 32 min felixArroyo 1
News Falcons invite Vick back to Atlanta for Dome fi... 1 hr Mr Time Traveler 1
News Reports: Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak ... 1 hr Honk 1
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... 1 hr johnnyj 1
News Panthers lead, in game highlighted by weird noise 4 hr Abrahammock Regions 1
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Gunman
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,944 • Total comments across all topics: 277,522,679

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC