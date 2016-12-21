Hull will be without Ahmed Elmohamady during the African Nations Cup
Hull have been given a boost before Monday's Premier League trip to West Brom after Egypt agreed to let Ahmed Elmohamady turn up late for African Nations Cup duty. Egypt's foreign-based players were ordered to arrive at their training camp on Tuesday in preparation for the tournament, which starts on January 14 in Gabon, but midfielder Elmohamady has been allowed to arrive late in order to play at The Hawthorns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Press.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will not allow a...
|2 min
|Nguyet
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|19 min
|Trojan
|32,694
|Clemson vs Ohio State: NFL Draft Prospects to W...
|32 min
|felixArroyo
|1
|Falcons invite Vick back to Atlanta for Dome fi...
|1 hr
|Mr Time Traveler
|1
|Reports: Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak ...
|1 hr
|Honk
|1
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|1 hr
|johnnyj
|1
|Panthers lead, in game highlighted by weird noise
|4 hr
|Abrahammock Regions
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC