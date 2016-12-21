Hull will be without Ahmed Elmohamady during the African Nations Cup

Hull have been given a boost before Monday's Premier League trip to West Brom after Egypt agreed to let Ahmed Elmohamady turn up late for African Nations Cup duty. Egypt's foreign-based players were ordered to arrive at their training camp on Tuesday in preparation for the tournament, which starts on January 14 in Gabon, but midfielder Elmohamady has been allowed to arrive late in order to play at The Hawthorns.

