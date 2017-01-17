Hull midfielder Ryan Mason taken to h...

Hull midfielder Ryan Mason taken to hospital following clash of heads at Chelsea

14 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Hull midfielder Ryan Mason was taken to hospital following a clash of heads during the first half of Sunday's Premier League fixture at Chelsea. The 25-year-old former Tottenham player and Chelsea's Gary Cahill collided in Hull's box after 14 minutes of the Tigers' 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge.

