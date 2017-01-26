History beckons for Bryan twins in Australian double final
History beckons for Bob and Mike Bryan in the Australian Open men's double final on Saturday.Record book notations are one of the few motivations left for the American twins as they attempt to equal John Newcombe's 17 Grand Slam doubles titles. The Bryans earned a shot at a seventh Australian doubles crown with a 7-6 , 6-3 win on Thursday against Spanish pair Pablo Carreno Busta and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in a rain-interrupted semifinal.
