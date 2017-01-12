Heather Watson defeated former US Open champion Sam Stosur to reach the second round
Heather Watson dug deep to see off home favourite Samantha Stosur 6-3 3-6 6-0 in the first round of the Australian Open. The 24-year-old Brit joined compatriot Johanna Konta in the second round after a contest lasting two hours and 15 minutes against the 18th seed in Melbourne.
