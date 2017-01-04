Heat say Winslow needs shoulder surgery, season likely done
Justise Winslow of the Miami Heat will have surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder on Thursday, and the team expects that he will miss the remainder of the season Heat say Winslow needs shoulder surgery, season likely done Justise Winslow of the Miami Heat will have surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder on Thursday, and the team expects that he will miss the remainder of the season Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hUow62 SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Justise Winslow of the Miami Heat will have surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder Thursday, and the team expects that he will miss the remainder of the season.
