Heat say Winslow needs shoulder surge...

Heat say Winslow needs shoulder surgery, season likely done

8 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Justise Winslow of the Miami Heat will have surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder on Thursday, and the team expects that he will miss the remainder of the season

Chicago, IL

