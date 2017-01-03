Hassan Whiteside rejoins Heat after scary eye injury
Whiteside was held out of Friday night's game against the Lakers, but Miami coach Erik Spoelstra hopes the NBA's leading rebounder will be able to play Sunday against the Clippers. Whiteside got accidentally poked in the right eye by Jae Crowder in Boston on Dec. 30, and the Heat's second-leading scorer missed his fourth straight game Friday.
