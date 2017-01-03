Hampshire sign South Africa pair on Kolpak deals
Twenty-nine-year-old fast bowler Abbott has joined the county on a four-year Kolpak deal after talks with Cricket South Africa failed to convince him to continue playing with the Proteas. CSA chief executive Haroon Lorgat said the decisions meant it was "a disappointing day not just for South African cricket but also for international cricket".
