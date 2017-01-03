Grigor Dimitrov triumphed in Brisbane

Grigor Dimitrov triumphed in Brisbane

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Wiltshire Times

Grigor Dimitrov claimed his first title since 2014 by battling past Kei Nishikori 6-2 2-6 6-3 to land the Brisbane International. The Bulgarian added Nishikori's scalp to victories over top seed Milos Raonic and Dominic Thiem as he continued his resurgence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiltshire Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Multiple Dead In Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shootin... 58 min Spotted Girl 8
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... 1 hr Parden Pard 1
News Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite 4 hr Go Blue Forever 71
News Liverpool name their youngest EVER starting XI 7 hr pepo 1
News Montoya in talks with Renault? (Feb '06) 10 hr wagonball 27
News Former Fugitive Accused In Nursing Home Assault... 18 hr Knock off purse s... 4
News Raiders vs. Texans playoff preview 20 hr Frankpharts 9
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,102 • Total comments across all topics: 277,720,871

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC