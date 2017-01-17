Great Britain's James Ellington, pictured, was training with Nigel Levine in Tenerife
British sprinter James Ellington said he and training partner Nigel Levine were fortunate to be alive following a road accident in Tenerife on Tuesday. Their injuries are not life-threatening but there are fears about their ability to compete again at the highest level, with Ellington already needing surgery on a broken leg.
