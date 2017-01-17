Great Britain's James Ellington, pict...

Great Britain's James Ellington, pictured, was training with Nigel Levine in Tenerife

British sprinter James Ellington said he and training partner Nigel Levine were fortunate to be alive following a road accident in Tenerife on Tuesday. Their injuries are not life-threatening but there are fears about their ability to compete again at the highest level, with Ellington already needing surgery on a broken leg.

