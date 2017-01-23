Granit Xhaka 'spoken to by police about incident of racial abuse at Heathrow'
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has been interviewed by police following an allegation he racially abused a member of staff at Heathrow airport on Monday evening, Press Association Sport understands. The 24-year-old Switzerland international was not arrested but visited a local police station after a different party reported the alleged incident.
