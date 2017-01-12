Gilles Muller denies Dan Evans in Sydney final
Gilles Muller secured the first ATP World Tour title of his career with a straight-sets victory over Great Britain's Dan Evans at the Apia International Sydney. The left-hander from Luxembourg lost all of his previous five finals but will climb into the top 30 of the world rankings for the first time in his career after the 7-6 6-2 triumph over Evans, who was competing in his first main tour final.
