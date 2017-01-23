Gerard Deulofeu leaves Everton for AC...

Gerard Deulofeu leaves Everton for AC Milan in loan switch

Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League club have announced. The 22-year-old joined the Toffees from Barcelona on a permanent deal in July 2015 having previously spent the 2013-14 campaign on loan at Goodison Park.

