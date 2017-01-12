Garry Monk: Leeds are finally moving ...

Garry Monk: Leeds are finally moving in the right direction

Garry Monk wants everyone involved with Leeds to continue pushing in the right direction after his side moved up to third in the Sky Bet Championship with a 1-0 win over Derby. Leeds have been one of the Championship's surprise packages under Monk this season and they made it five straight victories without conceding at Elland Road on Friday night courtesy of Chris Wood's header.

