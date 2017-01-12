Gabriel Jesus unable to feature for M...

Gabriel Jesus unable to feature for Manchester City this weekend

Gabriel Jesus will not be eligible to make his Manchester City debut in this weekend's Premier League game at Everton, the club have confirmed. The Brazil international joined City from Palmeiras this month after a deal was agreed last summer but his registration has not yet gone through.

