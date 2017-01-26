Freeman, Butler to have cleat-off bef...

Freeman, Butler to have cleat-off before Super Bowl

The Falcons' 1,000-yard running back and Patriots cornerback whose interception clinched the 2015 Super Bowl victory are trying to outdo each other in a custom cleat faceoff. After fans design the cleats, the players will choose their favorite and cleat artist Marcus Rivero will create the look.

