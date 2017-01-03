France seal success over United State...

France seal success over United States to lift Hopman Cup

France lifted the Hopman Cup for the second time in four years after a mixed doubles success gave them victory over the United States in Perth. Richard Gasquet edged the opening match of the day, winning a third-set tie-break to defeat Jack Sock 6-3 5-7 7-6 and give France a 1-0 lead.

