France seal success over United States to lift Hopman Cup
France lifted the Hopman Cup for the second time in four years after a mixed doubles success gave them victory over the United States in Perth. Richard Gasquet edged the opening match of the day, winning a third-set tie-break to defeat Jack Sock 6-3 5-7 7-6 and give France a 1-0 lead.
