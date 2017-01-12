Fran Halsall has announced her retire...

Fran Halsall has announced her retirement from swimming aged 26

The 26-year-old was fourth in the women's 50 metres freestyle at the Rio Games as an Olympic medal proved elusive once more. The Liverpool swimmer, whose training base for much of her career was Loughborough, has won medals at world, European and Commonwealth level, including gold in the 2015 World Championships in the 4x100m mixed medley relay.

