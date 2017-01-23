Former Aston Villa defender Joleon Lescott has returned to the Premier League
Joleon Lescott has become Sunderland's newest recruit after manager David Moyes once again turned to one of his Everton old boys. The 34-year-old central defender has been training with the Black Cats in recent days following his release by Greek side AEK Athens in November and has now followed Victor Anichebe and Steven Pienaar to the Stadium of Light after signing a contract until the end of the season.
