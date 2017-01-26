Federer into Australian Open final after beating Wawrinka in five-set thriller

Roger Federer moved one step closer to an 18th grand slam title after holding off a thrilling fightback from Stan Wawrinka to reach the Australian Open final. Wawrinka forced a decider from two sets down on Rod Laver Arena but Federer held his nerve to win 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 and advance to his 28th major final.

