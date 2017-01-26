Federer into Australian Open final af...

Federer into Australian Open final after beating Wawrinka in five-set thriller

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Dorsetecho.co.uk

Roger Federer moved one step closer to an 18th grand slam title after holding off a thrilling fightback from Stan Wawrinka to reach the Australian Open final. Wawrinka forced a decider from two sets down on Rod Laver Arena but Federer held his nerve to win 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 and advance to his 28th major final.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chargers Announce They're Moving to Los Angeles 1 hr Pigskin Phart 2
News Supermodel Adriana Lima attends Patriots game t... 1 hr Phart Buns 3
News Atlanta-area gas station refusing to sell Samue... 1 hr Phart Little 2
News Suspended UW-Madison Student Accused Of Sexual ... 1 hr Phart Truck 11
News Falcons invite Vick back to Atlanta for Dome fi... 2 hr Flying Phart 2
News 2012 NFL Free Agency: Cleveland Browns Join the... (Mar '12) 2 hr Slow Phart 197
News updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16) 2 hr Part Phart 9
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,089 • Total comments across all topics: 278,292,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC