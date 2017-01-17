Everton manager Ronald Koeman saw his side win at Crystal Palace

Everton earned a third win in four when Seamus Coleman's 87th-minute goal gave them a deserved 1-0 Premier League victory at Crystal Palace and ensured their season continued to gain momentum. They had last week unexpectedly defeated Manchester City 4-0, but despite that free-scoring performance appeared at risk of dropping two points amid Palace resiliently defending their consistent and convincing attacks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ilkley Gazette.