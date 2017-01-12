Evening whisky key to long-running life, says oldest British Olympian at 100
Britain's oldest living Olympian Bill Lucas celebrates his 100th birthday alongside his wife Sheena at Belgrave Harriers running club in Wimbledon, London. A whisky every evening is the key to a long life, according to Britain's oldest living Olympian who is celebrating his 100th birthday.
