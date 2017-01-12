Evening whisky key to long-running li...

Evening whisky key to long-running life, says oldest British Olympian at 100

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Britain's oldest living Olympian Bill Lucas celebrates his 100th birthday alongside his wife Sheena at Belgrave Harriers running club in Wimbledon, London. A whisky every evening is the key to a long life, according to Britain's oldest living Olympian who is celebrating his 100th birthday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Strange penalty stalls Cowboys and ... 5 hr Sniffy Pharts 9
News Does PFF's 11-5 prediction amount to Raiders be... (Jun '16) 6 hr Ranking Phartzz 3
News Zeke, Dak each have outside shot at NFL MVP; Cl... 8 hr DakPhartz Stainz 2
News Jerry Jones calls Raiders move to Las Vegas 'pr... 8 hr PooJones 2
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 8 hr ShroomTips R Good 152
News Rockwood woman, 28, charged with raping 13-year... (Mar '12) Sat Just wondering 60
News Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite Sat Buffalo Bull 74
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,775 • Total comments across all topics: 277,950,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC