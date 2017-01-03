Eoin Morgan's family upset over criticism of decision to miss Bangladesh tour
England captain Eoin Morgan chose not to tour Bangladesh in October for safety reasons and says his family were "very offended" by criticism of his decision Eoin Morgan has revealed his family were "very offended" by suggestions he let England down by declining to tour Bangladesh on safety grounds. The England and Wales Cricket Board determined that security in the country was sufficient for the series to take place safely in October but invited individual players to make their own decision following terror attacks targeting westerners earlier in the year.
