Eoin Morgan has backed England to continue playing 'explosive' one-day cricket
Eoin Morgan backed England to continue playing "explosive" one-day cricket in India but home captain Virat Kohli believes that commitment to attack could be their downfall. England lost the Test leg 4-0 before Christmas but their limited-overs unit has been a different proposition since a selection overhaul following the 2015 World Cup, winning five of the seven series since then.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darlington and Stockton Times.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|4 hr
|Grogan
|1
|2016 NFL playoffs schedule, Super Bowl LI coverage
|16 hr
|we luv a parade
|1
|Seeing Too Much Shawn O'Malley In 2017 Would Me...
|Fri
|johnnyj
|1
|Mariners Miranda Looks To Be Headed To The Bullpen
|Fri
|johnnyj
|1
|Browns 49 mins ago 10:55 p.m.Let the quarterbac...
|Fri
|Drunk Bernie Kosar
|2
|Welcome to Lancashire - dogging capital of the UK
|Fri
|Parden Pard
|2
|Bruce Lee: trip to Oakland
|Fri
|andrewsmith85
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC