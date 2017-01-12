Eoin Morgan has backed England to continue playing 'explosive' one-day cricket

Eoin Morgan backed England to continue playing "explosive" one-day cricket in India but home captain Virat Kohli believes that commitment to attack could be their downfall. England lost the Test leg 4-0 before Christmas but their limited-overs unit has been a different proposition since a selection overhaul following the 2015 World Cup, winning five of the seven series since then.

