England need 148 to beat India in Kanpur after disciplined bowling display
England restricted India to 147 for seven in the first Twenty20 international in Kanpur, with Tymal Mills and Moeen Ali the pick of a disciplined bowling performance. India were sent in by Eoin Morgan and failed to find the fluency of the recent ODI series, with Mills impressing at the start and end of the innings while Moeen took two wickets for 21 runs in a constricting spell.
