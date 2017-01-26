England need 148 to beat India in Kan...

England need 148 to beat India in Kanpur after disciplined bowling display

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: South Wales Argus

England restricted India to 147 for seven in the first Twenty20 international in Kanpur, with Tymal Mills and Moeen Ali the pick of a disciplined bowling performance. India were sent in by Eoin Morgan and failed to find the fluency of the recent ODI series, with Mills impressing at the start and end of the innings while Moeen took two wickets for 21 runs in a constricting spell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
butuh tante girang 2 hr SoyPharts 2
News Popular fastball, hockey volunteer Jim Ford pas... 5 hr TossingPharts 3
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... 9 hr AttractionPharts 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 18 hr Trojan 32,720
News Texans left with QB questions after divisional ... 18 hr SamplingPharts 4
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) 18 hr SeedPharts 34
News Why Tony Romo won't let Jerry Jones keep him on... 18 hr ArthurPharts 11
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,220 • Total comments across all topics: 278,278,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC